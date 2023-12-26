Highway Numbers Show 98 Arrests, 39 Crashes & 2 Fatalities During Christmas Holiday

The 78-hour Christmas counting period remained pretty calm in the lake area for the highway patrol with four traffic crashes covered and one arrest made.

The arrest happened early Sunday morning when 44-year-old Jason Williams of Camdenton was taken in for felony DWI aggravated offender and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident along with third-degree assault and other driving related offenses.

Williams was put on a 24-hour hold before being changed to a $75,000 bond.

As for traffic accidents…two people suffered moderate injuries Friday evening in a Morgan County wreck on Route-135…one person suffered minor injuries late Saturday morning on highway-42 in Miller County…one minor injury was reported in a Sunday afternoon crash on Route-W in Morgan County…and one moderate injury was reported Monday afternoon on Rte-MM in Benton County.

As of late Christmas Day afternoon, the patrol was reporting 39 traffic accidents statewide with two fatalities and 56 others injured.

The patrol was also reporting 98 people being arrested…57 for alleged drunk driving and one for being under the influence of drugs.