Former Camden County Deputy Enters “Not Guilty” Plea In Child Porn Case

A former Camden County deputy and school resource officer enters a “not guilty” plea to 14 child-related pornography counts during his arraignment in associate circuit court.

49-year-old Darrin Skinner is formally charged with two counts of possessing child porn and six counts each of first-degree and second-degree promoting child porn.

It’s alleged that Skinner had on his cell phone 18 pornographic images of children ranging in age from an estimated 2-years-old to 16-years-old.

It’s further alleged that Skinner sent at least some of the images to another internet user…an allegation he denied in the probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse.

During his arraignment this past Thursday, bond remained unchanged with a bond appearance and counsel status hearing set for January 2nd.

Skinner remains held without bond in the Camden County Jail.