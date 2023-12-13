Early-Morning Barbeque, Explosions, Fire Destroys Several Vehicles in Greenview-Area

An early-morning barbeque gets away and destroys several vehicles at a location on Velvet Antler Road, off north Highway-7, in Camden County.

No official details have been released but the homeowner tells KRMS Radio and TV that he was cooking a steak outside around 3:00 in the morning when the flames got away from him.

A nearby neighbor also tells KRMS that she heard multiple explosions before seeing several fire apparatus driving by and the orange glow from the fire which also, apparently, spread across the road and started a small natural cover fire.

There were no injuries reported. However, the man’s dog is missing.

KRMS Radio and TV will pass along additional details when released by the Mid-County Fire district.