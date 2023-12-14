Sunrise Beach Fire Board Approves 2024 Budget

The Sunrise Beach Fire District Board of Directors puts a stamp of approval on the Fiscal-2024 budget.

Chief Joseph Laplant says approval of the budget includes finishing out raises for the staff and paying off the years of service liability for the retirement program which, in turn, fulfills all of the promises made during the Proposition Fire Tax campaign.

Laplant also says, for the first time ever, the board meeting was recorded to allow district patrons to view and hear the proceedings of the meetings.

Those recordings are available on YouTube.