Early Morning Fire Destroys a Climax Springs Residence

An early morning fire destroys a Climax Springs home.

Northwest Camden County Chief Annette Sharp says the call to the area of El Lago Circle was received just after 3:30 this (Monday, 03/25/2024) morning and, upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed.

Two tankers and two fire boats also responded due to water supply limitations with mutual aid also provided by the Sunrise Beach, Gravois, and Mid-County districts along with personnel from Coffman Bend. Camden County 911 also assisted during the incident.

The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes and the structure was a total loss but, fortunately, there were no injuries reported. A cause of the fire was not released.