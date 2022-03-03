News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Earthquake Summit Being Held In St. Louis Today

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 3, 2022 , , ,

St. Louis sets the stage today (Thursday) for the fourth annual Missouri Earthquake Summit.

Experts from around the region are gathering to talk about preparedness and recovery in the case of a major event along the New Madrid Fault which is centered in southeast Missouri and, by standards, long overdue for a big one.

The New Madrid is the most active seismic zone in the U.S. east of the Rockies averaging more than 200 small earthquakes each year.

A large quake along the New Madrid is expected to produce shaking and damage that will stretch for hundreds of miles in every direction…including right here in the lake area.

