St. Louis sets the stage today (Thursday) for the fourth annual Missouri Earthquake Summit.

Experts from around the region are gathering to talk about preparedness and recovery in the case of a major event along the New Madrid Fault which is centered in southeast Missouri and, by standards, long overdue for a big one.

The New Madrid is the most active seismic zone in the U.S. east of the Rockies averaging more than 200 small earthquakes each year.

A large quake along the New Madrid is expected to produce shaking and damage that will stretch for hundreds of miles in every direction…including right here in the lake area.