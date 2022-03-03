News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Grosvenor Adds Her Name To Camden County Prosecutor’s Race

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 3, 2022 , , , , ,

The race for Camden County Prosecuting Attorney is heating up.

Incumbent Caleb Cunningham is now facing a challenger, Richelle Christensen Grosvenor, who signed on to run for the position this week.

Richelle has 22 years as a prosecutor, defense attorney and judge in the community.

She says her record of winning trials, being fair, her integrity, and her ability to be fiscally responsible will be the driving force in her battle over Cunningham.

The deadline to file for the August Primary is March 29th.

