Lake Ozark Looking At “Other Options” For Dispatch Services After Negations With Osage Beach Hit A Roadblock

After negotiations recently hit a roadblock for Lake Ozark police dispatch operations to be contracted out to Osage Beach, city officials in Lake Ozark are now exploring other options.

The board of aldermen, on Tuesday, is expected to consider a resolution which, if approved, would authorize the city administrator and attorney to enter into talks with Miller County to come up with terms for the county to provide the services.

The county has been providing primary and secondary dispatch services to the city since early September with the county now, according to the Lake Ozark agenda, asking the city to consider a long-term service agreement which would end any current uncertainties about the services now being provided.

The Miller County dispatch center is described as being fully staffed with recent improvements provided by the spending of ARPA funds.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night in city hall, begins at 5:30