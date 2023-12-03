Eldon Man Faces New Charges In September Car Crash

A 26-year-old from Eldon is being charged in connection to a traffic accident which injured six people, three seriously, back on September 8th.

The highway patrol report and a probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse allege that Shawn Allsup was behind the wheel of an S-U-V on Blue Springs Drive near Wedgewood Road when he crossed over the center striking a car, head-on, being driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Young of Eldon.

Young and two juveniles in the car, were seriously hurt, while three other juveniles in Allsup’s car suffered minor injuries…all six were taken to lake Regional Hospital.

Allsup, who was uninjured in the accident, is facing six felony counts of DWI causing physical injury.