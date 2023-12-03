Wreaths Across America Coming To Camdenton This December

Remembering the fallen, honoring those that serve and their families, and teaching the next generation about the value of freedom…the main goals behind this year’s “Wreaths Across America” event in the lake area which will focus on the Dale Blair Cemetery in Camdenton.

The cemetery, according to Karen Wendell from the Niangua Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, has 187 veterans laid to rest in it.

This year’s local “Wreaths Across America” event will be held starting at 10:00 on the morning of Saturday, December 16th.

Among the expected speakers are Sunrise Beach American Legion Post Commander Austin Teel, Camden VFW Post Commander Sherry McKinney and Camden County Presiding Commander Ike Skelton.