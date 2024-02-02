Northwest Camden County Firefighter Safety Given Boost by Donation of Equipment from Neighboring District

Neighbors helping neighbors…

…firefighter safety receives a welcome boost in the Northwest Camden County Fire District.

The district was on the receiving end early Wednesday night of several air packs donated by the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

The donation was made possible after the Sunrise Beach District, recently in 2023, was named to receive an Assistance to Firefighters Grant handed out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Northwest District says the much appreciated donation will allow the district to to achieve a higher level standard.

The next week will be spent by Northwest personnel going through the air packs cleaning, inspecting and labeling the air packs which will then officially be put in service.