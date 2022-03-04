News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gravois Fire Protection District Issues No-Burn Order After Blaze Damages Property

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Mar 3, 2022 , , ,

The Gravois Fire Protection District has issued a stern warning against open burning.

In a social media post, the district shared images of the aftermath of an intentional fire that got out of hand. The post claims that one vehicle was destroyed due to the blaze, and that several structures were also damaged. No injuries were reported, but the district issued a plea to avoid open burning, and to call your local fire station prior to starting any fire. They say that the current fire danger level is set to ‘high,’ and that they have issued a no-burn order.

