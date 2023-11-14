Elks Lodge Charity Christmas Event Set For December

Dozens of items are on the auction block and now it’s just a matter of you getting to the Osage Beach Elks Lodge Annual Christmas Charity event which is set for the first Saturday in December.

The day on December 2nd will begin with a silent auction from 1:00-2:30 followed by a live auction starting at 3:00.

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for less fortunate children and their families here in the lake area.

The Elks Lodge is located on the Osage Beach Parkway and more information is available on the Elks’ website.