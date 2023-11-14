Vixens For Veterans A Success In Gravois Mills

The Vixens for Veterans event over the weekend in the lake area is being called a success.

That’s according to organizer Rhonda Murphy who says proceeds raised from the dinner-date auction go toward the Tiny Houses for Veterans project which is part of the Veterans Community Project.

“They purchased the land in the places that it’s most needed, and then the houses are built there, and the veterans live in what they call a community. So it’s a veterans community. And if they need any extra help, physical, mental, economic wise, then all of those resources are provided for them as well.”

The event Saturday night, with some 16 or 17 vixens up for grabs at the Great American Campground and Dive Bar, was able to raise $3,000.