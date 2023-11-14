Lake Area High School Football Results

Tough loss Friday night for the only Lake Area teams still in play as of last weekend….

The Warsaw Wildcats fall to Father Tolton 40 to 7….they at least make it one game more than the other 4 major schools in our region. Gotta give them a hand tip for that.

How about our nearby competitors down in Lebanon? They too knocked out of the championships after falling to Republic by a very small number….just 35 to 32.

That officially ends the High School season for the Lake Region in general.

Other notable teams include Tipton, who also fell to Crystal City 8 to 6, and the only nearby team to catch a win this weekend…that’s Windsor, they beat Skyline 38 to 28 and will head to the next round.