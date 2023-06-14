Ellis Case Suspended After Court Requested A Mental Evaluation – New Court Date Not Yet Announced

The case of a homeless Camdenton-area woman charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the killing has been suspended.

Chrisma Ellis had been scheduled to appear in court for a case review on Monday to consider a motion for a mental evaluation to be conducted.

The order for a mental exam was signed and a new court date has not been announced.

Ellis was arrested back in mid-March for allegedly stabbing 62-year-old Thomas Gifford several times before taking off to the Kansas City area where she was picked up.

She is being held without bond.