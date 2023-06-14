More Details Released By Lake Ozark Fire Regarding The 25 Cent Levy Increase Request

The Lake Ozark Fire District is asking for voter approval of a 25-cent levy increase.

“The main purpose of that is for for personnel. Also to replace aging equipment and apparatus and then also much needed station repair and trying to find real estate for a new station placement.”

Chief Marc Carr says station placement recently became an issue especially for station house-4 and the training center in the Meads Flats area.

“Ever since the J turns went in, we really haven’t been able to put an apparatus there because it takes too long to make the corner to come back towards town. So we need a better location for that.”

Carr also says a short move for the main station house on Bagnell Dam Boulevard closer to the 2-42 area would also allow for better response times.

If approved, the tax levy would translate to about $115 per year for district patrons.

Voters will decide on the levy increase on Tuesday, August 8th.