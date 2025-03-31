Versailles Wal-Mart Death Investigation Continues

A death investigation continues in Versailles after police officers find the body of a deceased man in the back seat of a car.

Versailles Police were called in to check on an abandoned car that was left in the Walmart Parking lot for three weeks.

An officer went to check out the vehicle and noticed the right passenger door was opened slightly.

The tint was so dark it obstructed the officer’s view but there appeared to be a person inside.

The officer called for backup.

When the second officer arrived, there was still no response so they opened the door and discovered the body of who was later identified as 38-year-old Lorenzo Flores in the back seat.

The department is still trying to determine cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.