Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

 

EMA Officials Say “Not So Fast” To Scrapping AM In New EV Cars And Trucks

Business Local News Politics State News Tuesday, February 28th, 2023

Experts say scrapping A-M radio in electric vehicles isn’t safe….and they want the Government to do something about it.

CBS Reports that 7 former FEMA Administrations have written a letter to the government… saying the lack of AM radio in some newer electric vehicles could cut off drivers from important safety alerts — especially when bad weather rolls in.

Automakers like Ford have removed AM radios from electric models. the company claims AM frequencies affect noise levels… and create buzzing sounds in E-V systems.

A-M radio signals cover at least 90-percent of the U-S population and according to Nielsen — that’s about 47-million people.

News/Talk KRMS has been broadcasting over the air on 1150AM since 1951.

On several occasions 1150AM was the only station able to provide critical information to area residents.

Business Local News Politics State News Tuesday, February 28th, 2023

Reporter John Rogger