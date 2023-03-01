EMA Officials Say “Not So Fast” To Scrapping AM In New EV Cars And Trucks

Experts say scrapping A-M radio in electric vehicles isn’t safe….and they want the Government to do something about it.

CBS Reports that 7 former FEMA Administrations have written a letter to the government… saying the lack of AM radio in some newer electric vehicles could cut off drivers from important safety alerts — especially when bad weather rolls in.

Automakers like Ford have removed AM radios from electric models. the company claims AM frequencies affect noise levels… and create buzzing sounds in E-V systems.

A-M radio signals cover at least 90-percent of the U-S population and according to Nielsen — that’s about 47-million people.

News/Talk KRMS has been broadcasting over the air on 1150AM since 1951.

On several occasions 1150AM was the only station able to provide critical information to area residents.