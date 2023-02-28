Lake Area Power Restoration Continues – Power At 80% Restored Monday Afternoon

Power restoration efforts continue across the Lake Region following those storms.

At one point, over 5,000 Lake customers were without power from all of the major power providers.

As of Monday afternoon, officials report 80% of those outages have been restored.

The majority of outages were caused by downed trees that snapped power lines and some poles in the area.

If you still have no power at this time, crews are likely working on the cause of that and you can keep up with the status of your repair by visiting your electric provider’s outage map below:

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/