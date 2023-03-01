WALMART Issuing Recall Of Mainstays Candles Sold At Stores Nationwide

More than 1 million three-wick candles from WalMart’s Mainstays brand, sold at all Lake Area stores, are being recalled over a potential fire hazard.

The consumer product Safety Commission says several 14 oz Halloween and autumn themed candles have wicks that can burn too close to the glass container, causing them to possibly shatter and cause fires or injuries.

People should immediately stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Recall Details Description: This recall involves Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes. The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund. Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The firm has received one report of a fire. Sold At: Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7. Manufacturer(s): Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey Manufactured In: United States Recall number: 23-129

