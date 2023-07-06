Training Dummy Concerns Residents Of Lake Ozark While Driving By Rock Formations

If you see a person hanging from the rock cliff by Big o Tires….that’s not a real person.

According to the Lake Ozark Fire District, it’s a mannequin that’s not actually in destress, but rather helping fire officials with rescue training.

In a post on Facebook, the district says that firefighters are learning to do night rescues and they will be continuing their training throughout the week.

The district says the mannequin does have a name though, he’s called Kevin the Training Dummy.

Here’s some photos from the LOFPD showing the training….