Endangering Charges Filed After Suspected Fentanyl-Related Death in Osage Beach

A 32-year-old from Osage Beach is being held without bond after formally being charged with seven felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges Hunter Smith admitted that he and an unidentified 31-year-old woman used fentanyl before having sex and going to bed. The following morning, this past Monday, help was called for the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that there were seven juvenile children in the residence along with used food laying around, dirty dishes, dirty diapers on the floor of the bedroom where the woman had died, dog feces on the floor of multiple rooms and live maggots around the area of overflowing trash in the kitchen.

Smith has already been arraigned on the charges and is being held in the Camden County Jail with a bond hearing on the docket set for Friday morning.