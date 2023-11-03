fbpx

Fri. Nov 3rd, 2023

 

Three People Arrested After Discovery Of Missing Teen Girl In Pulaski County Apartments

All News RSS Feed Crime State News Top Stories Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Three people face charges in connection to trafficking a teenage girl in Pulaski County.

Earlier this month, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detectives were called to the Osage Commons Apartments near the I-44 off ramps. Deputies discovered a 13-year-old girl in the apartment who’d been reported as a runaway.

Missouri Children’s Division personnel report finding drugs and sexually related items inside the girl’s purse. The Missouri Children’s division took custody of the girl.

She reportedly had a tattoo of a dollar sign on her left middle finger. Detectives say this is a common form of branding for human trafficking victims.

Detectives found several cell phones and drugs in the apartment including a syringe with an unknown substance inside.

28-year-old Danika Gillen, and 19-year-old Emma Simpson were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Jail and are being held on $500,000 bonds.

After discovering text messages cops also arrested 49-year-old Ulysses “Twan” Tallie at a relative’s house in Waynesville. Besides participating in trafficking the girl, he is also charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

All News RSS Feed Crime State News Top Stories Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Reporter Bill Robbins