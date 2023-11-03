Three People Arrested After Discovery Of Missing Teen Girl In Pulaski County Apartments

Three people face charges in connection to trafficking a teenage girl in Pulaski County.

Earlier this month, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detectives were called to the Osage Commons Apartments near the I-44 off ramps. Deputies discovered a 13-year-old girl in the apartment who’d been reported as a runaway.

Missouri Children’s Division personnel report finding drugs and sexually related items inside the girl’s purse. The Missouri Children’s division took custody of the girl.

She reportedly had a tattoo of a dollar sign on her left middle finger. Detectives say this is a common form of branding for human trafficking victims.

Detectives found several cell phones and drugs in the apartment including a syringe with an unknown substance inside.

28-year-old Danika Gillen, and 19-year-old Emma Simpson were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Jail and are being held on $500,000 bonds.

After discovering text messages cops also arrested 49-year-old Ulysses “Twan” Tallie at a relative’s house in Waynesville. Besides participating in trafficking the girl, he is also charged with failing to register as a sex offender.