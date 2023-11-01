OzFest Event Likely Not To Return For 2024 Following Fireworks Incident

A popular fireworks display will likely not return to Lake of the Ozarks, at least, for a year following a malfunction which damaged several cars and sent a handful of people to the emergency room.

A posting on social media from the Ozarks Fireworks account indicates that the event on October 14th was “most likely the last OzFest” which “will not return in 2024.”

The post also goes on to say that the “actions of those affected will determine the future of Ozark Fireworks and the possibility of OzFest 2025.”

OzFest has been put on locally by Ozark Fireworks with all proceeds from the displays donated to the Rocky Mount Fire District.

A majority of the online comments in response to the announcement seem to be in favor of the display continuing despite what many are calling an unfortunate incident which can, and has happened in the past, during other similar displays put on by other companies.