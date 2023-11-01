fbpx

Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

 

Osage Beach Police Release Weekly Stats & Arrests

Five arrests reported for the week ending this past Sunday by the Osage Beach Police Department.

Included in those arrests were 36-year-old Curtis Camel of Osage Beach who was wanted on a St. Louis County warrant and 32-year-old Donovan Tolliver, also from Osage Beach, who was wanted on a warrant out of St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

The other three arrests were for domestic assault, stealing and driving-related offenses.

For the week, Osage Beach police also responded to 26 EMT calls and 28 fire-related calls.

Reporter Mike Anthony