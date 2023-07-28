Execution Of Johnny Johnson Halted Following US Court Ruling

A federal appeals court has halted a planned execution.

45-year old Johnny Johnson was scheduled to be put to death next month for the 2002 killing of 6-year old Cassandra “Casey” Williamson.

A 3-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to stop the execution.

The state is expected to appeal the ruling.

Lawyers for Johnson say he isn’t mentally competent to be executed because his schizophrenia prevents him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment.