Missourians Can Apply For Marijuana Microbusiness Licenses If They’ve Lived Below Poverty For The Last 10 Years

Missouri natives can now apply for a license to run a marijuana microbusiness.

To get that license you must meet one of the six eligibility requirements and pay a $1,500 application fee.

But don’t worry. If you don’t get a license that fee will be refunded.

A person with a marijuana microbusiness license is allowed to cultivate up to 250 plants at a time.

Which could lead to 3 or 4 harvests in one year.

People who submit the applications are expected to be somewhat impoverished, meaning that within the last 10 years they have to have had three years where their income was below two and a half times the federal poverty level.

Applications that are deemed qualified will be sent from the Missouri Health department to the Missouri Lottery where winners will be randomly selected.