Four Lake Area High Schoolers Chosen To Travel To Washington DC For Annual Youth Tour

Four lake area high school juniors will hit the road for our nation’s capitol in June to be recognized during CoMO Connect’s annual Youth Tour to Washington DC.

Patrick Wood, with CoMO, says that the four were recently chosen and announced last week at a reception dinner based on their speech writing and videos produced.

The four are: Isabella Allen and Kensleigh Goans of Californ9ia High School, Olivia Marriot of Stover High school and Mikala Myrick of Versailles High School.

They will be joined in DC by more than 100 others chosen statewide by electric coops to participate in the Youth Tour which will have more than 1,600 other students representing 47 other states.

The Youth Tour began in 1957 under President Lyndon Johnson with Missouri youngsters first participating in 1964.