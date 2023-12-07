Officials At Bagnell Dam Say Now Is The Time To Prepare For Annual Winter Drawdown

Dock owners at Lake of the Ozarks and downstream along the Osage River are being given a heads-up the annual winter drawdown is around the corner.

Brad Todd, operations manager at the Osage Energy Center, says the drawdown lowers water levels to below 654 feet above sea level which helps to minimize potential flooding during the spring rains.

Among the tips…lengthen cables to allow your dock to drop as the water level drops, use a dock de-icer to protect from ice damage, ensure that your hinges and other connections are in good shape and ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your dock if you plan to be away from the lake for an extended time.

More tips for the drawdown and winter weather can be found on Ameren’s website, with lake levels and expected lake levels available by calling Ameren’s Lake Level Daily Report (573-365-9205)