Fall Big Bass Bash Goes into the Archives at Lake of the Ozarks

The fall Big Bass Bash Tournament presented by Phoenix is in the archives at Lake of the Ozarks and it took a 6.55-pounder to claim the top $100-thousand prize.

Chris Dunn of Hettick, Illinois, used a chatterbait to catch his money fish just a couple coves down from the Point Randall Resort weigh-in station.

Pocketing $20-thousand for second-place was Karl Welschmeyer who weighed-in a 6.46-pounder at Alhonna, followed by Chad Dick in third-place taking home $10-thousand for his 6.18-pound bass weighed-in at Red Oak and Wayne Fischer who pocketed $5,000 for a 6.09-pounder also weighed-in at Red Oak.

On the women’s side…Jessica Webb pocketed $1,000 for her top catch of 4.28 pounds. And there were also four different divisions for the kids who were going after bass, bluegill, catfish and crappie.

All eyes are now set on April 20th through the 21st…the dates for the next spring Big Bass Bash here at the lake.