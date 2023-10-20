Family Dollar Recall Affects Toothpaste, Pepto Bismol, Vicks & Other Products

A big recall for an area discount chain store because some products weren’t stored properly.

Family Dollar has issued a nationwide voluntary recall on dozens of over-the-counter drugs, products and medical devices that had been stored at improper temperatures.

The extensive list includes popular items like Crest and Colgate toothpastes, Listerine, Pepto Bismol, Vicks Vapor Rub and more.

The FDA said the products were sold at stores in more than 20 states between June 1 and October 4th.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled items can return it for a full refund.

Family Dollar has stores in Tipton, California, Vienna, Dixon, St. Robert, Humansville & Windsor.