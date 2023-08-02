Fire & School Levys Only Items On August Ballot For Next Tuesday

T-minus less than a week and counting before an unusually short ballot across the lake area next Tuesday.

As a matter of fact, there are no races and only two issues appearing on the ballots.

Proposition Fire is asking the voters to decide on a tax levy increase of not more than 25-cents on the one-hundred dollars assessed valuation for general support in the Lake Ozark Fire District.

That issue appears on, both, the Camden and Miller County ballots.

One other issue on the Camden County ballot is Propositions KIDS…or Keep Improving District Schools…a request to increase the Richland School District’s operating levy by ninety-cents per assessed valuation over a three-year period.

There are no issues or races being voted on in Morgan County.

The polls, next Tuesday, will open at 6:00-AM and close at 7:00-PM.