Farmers Almanac Released – Above Average Snow & Colder Temps Expected This Winter

If you don’t like snow, then you’re probably not going to appreciate the just released winter prognostications by the Farmer’s Almanac.

When all the expected variables are factored in, the almanac is saying that colder-than-normal temperatures and above average levels of snowfall are on the way for the Northeast and the Midwest.

And when will the white stuff start arriving…? The Farmer’s Almanac says to have your winter clothing and shovels ready beginning in November.

Storms, showers and flurries are then expected to continue through the start of spring-2024.