Two More Suspects Arrested In Greenview Assault Case

Two more suspects wanted in connection to an August 7th assault in the Greenview area are in custody after turning themselves in to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

22-year-olds John Brennan Richardson of Springfield and Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal are charged with first-degree felony assault and are being held without bond.

Sergeant Scott Hines says a request for information on the suspects published by KRMS News and other media outlets likely played a major role in Richardson and Ortiz-Gopar turning themselves in.

This makes four suspects in custody for the assault following the recent arrests of Aaron Gonzalez and Ramiro Aguilar-Garcia.

The investigation continues and the sheriff’s office says more arrests can be expected in connection to the case.

Press release:

Two of the three men detectives asked the public’s help in locating earlier this week have been located. On 08-31-23, deputies took 22-year-old Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar and 22-year-old John Brennan Richardson into custody in the lobby of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Ortiz-Gopar and Richardson are both being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and are charged with the Class A Felony of 1st Degree Assault. Both are being held without bond.

The investigation into the assault that took place in Greenview on August 7th continues as detectives work to identify several more suspects.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ORIGINAL:

Camdenton, MO – 08-30-23 – Detectives with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively looking for three men for questioning in an active assault investigation.

On August 7th, 22-year-old John Brennan Richardson of Springfield, 22-year-old Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal, and un unknown male possibly known as “Roberto” were involved or were witnesses to a serious assault in the Greenview area of Camden County.

Anyone with information about these three men is encouraged to contact Detective Nelson at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.