Four Suspects (So Far) Now in Custody, Charged in Connection to Camden County Assault

Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023
Two more suspects wanted in connection to an August 7th assault in the Greenview area are in custody after turning themselves in to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
22-year-olds John Brennan Richardson of Springfield and Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal are charged with first-degree felony assault and are being held without bond.
Sergeant Scott Hines says a request for information on the suspects published by KRMS News and other media outlets likely played a major role in Richardson and Ortiz-Gopar turning themselves in.
This makes four suspects in custody for the assault following the recent arrests of Aaron Gonzalez and Ramiro Aguilar-Garcia. The investigation continues and the sheriff’s office says more arrests can be expected in connection to the case.