FAST Arrest Puts Versailles Man Back Behind Bars For Violating Judge’s Order

A Versailles man out on bond for second-degree trafficking drugs and two counts of endangering the welfare of child is back in jail.

Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills says the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team, or FAST, picked up Michael Davidson after a warrant was issued for Davidson allegedly failing to abide by the judge’s order.

Davidson was taken to the county jail and is being held without bond pending a bond revocation hearing which is set for the 27th of this month.