Several Veterans Events Taking Place This Weekend All Across The Lake Area

You probably won’t have to look very far this weekend to find an event in the lake area to recognize veterans, past and present, for all they’ve done.

That’s according to Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman who says the recognition is well deserved.

“Our veterans are the ones that have provided us the opportunity to live in the country that we live in. Whether you agree with everything or not, whether they agree with everything or not doesn’t really matter. The whole point is that it’s our veterans and our current active duty military who have provided us the ability to have those discussions and have those dissenting opinions and still live in a free country.”

Among some of the events scheduled for this Saturday, Veteran’s Day, is a free breakfast and ceremony at the Sunrise Beach American Legion Post…and a Veteran’s Day Parade along the Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.

Koenigsman also says, in addition to thanking our veterans, it’s also a good idea to thank the veterans’ families who may have been left behind.