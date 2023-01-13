Fatal Shooting In Pulaski County

A Wednesday afternoon shooting in Pulaski County left one man dead and another in custody charged with murder.

Pulaski County Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 16-thousand block of Hobo Lane at around 3:20 pm and found 63 year old Robin Keppel suffering a gunshot to the chest.

Keppel was rushed to a hospital but died a short time later.

The shooter had fled the scene but a statement from the Pulaski County Prosecutors Office says through the combined efforts of deputies, troopers and St. Robert Police they located and arrested 31- year old Tyron Spence-Bey and he is being held on one-million dollars bail.

There’s no word on a possible motive for the shooting.