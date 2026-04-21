State Fair To Hold Three Public Forums For Input On New College President

State Fair Community College will be holding three public forums on Wednesday to take input on the college’s presidential search.

The forums allow the public to talk about the qualities, characteristics and qualifications that the college should look for in a candidate to replace Doctor Brent Bates who will officially step down on December 31st.

The one-hour forums will begin at 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. in the Stauffacher Theater and at 5:30 p.m. in the Ellebracht Ag and Mechanics Building.

RSVP’s are not necessary to attend and participate.