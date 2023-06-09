Two People Injured in Boat Fire at Lake of the Ozarks

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a reported mechanical malfunction causes a 1988 Wellcraft to catch on fire Thursday afternoon in Wideford Hollow Cove at the 13-mile mark.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says the Lake Ozark and Gravois fire districts responded to the scene. The boat, eventually in video captured by KRMS-TV, burned to the water line.

The operator of the boat, 78-year-old Benny Thomas of the Village of Four Seasons, suffered minor injuries while his passenger, 35-year-old Amanda Kingston of Wincotte, Pennsylvania, was seriously hurt.

Thomas was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach while Kingston was flown to University Hospital in Columbia and is in the ICU. Neither one had been wearing a life jacket at the time.