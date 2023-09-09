Federal Charges Re-Filed Against Versailles Man Involved In US Capitol Protest

A Versailles man once again faces federal charges in connection to the January 6th, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

Preliminary charges against Matthew Loganbill were dismissed without prejudice back on August 16 after a U.S. District Judge ruled that Loganbill’s right to a speedy trial had been violated.

The same charges, however, we re-filed a week later.

They include: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Motions to dismiss the charges and for a change of venue filed on Loganbill’s behalf were dismissed.

Loganbill is now scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday, the 14th, with a bench trial set for Tuesday, October 17th.