Laurie Police Update The Public On How The Season Went For Their Department

Now that the Labor Day weekend is in the past, law enforcement from across the lake area is getting a chance to look back at the good and the bad from the summer season.

“We had a really hard start to the year and so the first three months were pretty hard and then it slowed off for a little bit. But this normal lake traffic, it wasn’t too bad. Worked a bunch of motor vehicle accidents in July and August like normal. But other than that, we had a pretty I think we had a pretty mild summer.”

Laurie Police Chief Mike Nienhuis says other than staffing issues, which is really a nationwide problem, he has no real issues having to deal with right now and is looking forward to the department possibly being approved for the acquisition and use of a canine officer.