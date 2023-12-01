Felony Charges Filed Against Trio Involved In Numerous Horseshoe Bend Burglaries

Felony charges are filed in Camden County after three individuals are allegedly caught red-handed in possession of several items that didn’t belong to them.

“Contacted three subjects in the vehicle and recovered a bunch of burglary tools, sizable amount of amphetamine, some drug paraphernalia, and a bunch of things that were clues if you would, or property that’s consistent with stolen items.”

Sergeant Scott Hines says the sequence of events started Tuesday night when a homeowner reported suspicious activity picked up by his surveillance system.

Deputies responded but not in time to catch the suspects.

A second call received Wednesday morning in the same area of Porta Cima resulted in a car matching the description from the Tuesday night call being stopped with three occupants from Springfield taken into custody.

Heather Owens is charged with possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Dustin Matthews is charged with possession of burglary tools and driving while revoked or suspended.

And Kyle Shutten is charged with possession of a con trolled substance and burglary tools.

All three were booked into the Camden County Jail.