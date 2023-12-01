LOTO Shootout Raises Record Breaking $675,000 For Lake Area Charities

And the winners are…?…some 39 worthwhile causes and police and fire departments which were on the receiving ends of checks being distributed from proceeds of the 2023 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

A record-breaking $675,000 was handed out Thursday night at the presentation ceremony which was held at the Performance Boat Center.

The 675,000 is a testament to the event which continues to amaze every year with that figure being up by some 50-percent compared to just five years in 2019 when a still amazing $375,000 was handed out.

The Shootout group led by Director Leah Martin gave a special shoutout Thursday night to all the individuals whose efforts were able to ensure the event’s success.

Shootout Board President and Captain Ron Duggan also added that the goal is attract more and more people to the annual while setting the goal to bring in three-quarters of a million dollars in the 2024 event to give back to the lake area.

The 2024 Shootout is on the calendar for August 24th and 25th.

***Press Release:

Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri — Thursday, November 30th, 2023 — Today at the annual Presentation of Checks, the Shootout Board of Directors announced that a record- breaking $675,000 would be distributed across a series of 39 checks to local charities, police, and fire departments, allowing for funds raised during 2023’s season to continuously sustain basic needs and safety for countless families and animals across the Lake of the Ozarks.

Over the past five years, the margin of growth between 2019’s $357,000 raised, and this year’s total amount donated, yielded an overall increase of nearly 50%. Tonight’s numbers are a direct result of continued growth while always doing right by the Shootout’s mission. The Shootout wishes to thank its many sponsors and an immeasurable number of individuals working behind the scenes to safeguard the profits and success of this event each year. The combined efforts of many are what make extraordinary evenings like tonight possible. “We have worked year-round to ensure that this event is deemed a continued success for everyone involved, and we have waited for this very moment, when we are finally able to witness the direct impact that these funds have on our community and dozens of charities that the Shootout supports each year,” said Leah Martin, Executive Director of the Shootout (2021-present).

The combined impact of many who seek to improve upon what has been done in the past while keeping the event safe each year is the driving force behind this event, says Ron Duggan, Board President and Captain of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. “We are just thrilled that the Shootout continues to grow each year and that we are able to donate more,” Duggan continued. “We want to attract more and more people to come and be a part of the Shootout, while allowing them to experience everything that this incredible event has to offer. We would love to hit three quarters of a million dollars in 2024, and hopefully we can donate that amount back next year.”

You heard the man. Let’s raise three quarters of a million dollars next year.

For more information on events and registration in 2024: www.lakeoftheozarksshootout.com

Photo provided by Bob May