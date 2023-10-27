Filing Period For Upcoming Elections Opens December 5th & Closes December 26th

With the 2024 General Municipal Elections now only about half-a-year away, the filing period for the various offices is even closer to opening up in about a month and a half.

Candidate filing will begin at 8:00-AM on Tuesday, December 5th, before closing at 5:00-PM on Tuesday, December 26th.

In Osage Beach, five races will be on the ballot including the mayor’s seat, one aldermanic seat in all three wards, and the city collector’s position.

Candidates for all races need to file a “Declaration of Candidacy” with the city clerk and the sequence of where the candidates appear on the ballot for those who file by 5:00-PM on the first day to be determined by a random drawing.

All others filing after that first date will be put on the ballot first-come-first-serve after the first-day candidates.

Otherwise, the final day to register to vote in the April General Municipal Election is March 6th.