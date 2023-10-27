Lake Regional To Offer Women’s Health Fair November 4th In Conjunction With Breast Cancer Awareness Month

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure……that could be a motto for the upcoming Women’s Health Fair being put on by the Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.

Community Liaison Stephanie Dehner says, with Breast Cancer Awareness Month coming to an end, the health fair will include free mammograms to those who might need one the most.

“If you are female and over 40 and you have not had a mammogram before, you can get your appointment right away on that Saturday so you don’t have to take off work. We will get your doctor’s order for you, and if you have insurance, your and you’re over 40 and it’s just a screening, it’ll be covered.”

The Women’s Health Fair will run from 9am until 12pm next Saturday, November 4th, in the Lake Regional Imaging Center.

RSVP’s are being encouraged.

****More info:

Take Action at Women’s Health Fair, Nov. 4

Learn more about lowering your risk at the Women’s Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Lake Regional Imaging Center.

· Receive free information from Lake Regional experts on osteoporosis, skin cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, menopause, nutrition, exercise, incontinence and more.

· Learn whether you’re a candidate for genetic testing.

· Receive free screenings for blood pressure and BMI.

· Get your flu shot from Lake Regional Pharmacy (self-pay or bring insurance card).

The first 100 women to arrive will receive a free pink cosmetic tote filled with small gifts.

First Mammo? Check!

Ready for your first mammogram? Call now for an appointment during the Women’s Health Fair. This opportunity is for you if you are at least 40 years old and have never before received a mammogram and are free of breast lumps and pain. Appointments are required. Call 573-348-8222 or email abaker@lakeregional.com to register. Learn more at lakeregional.com/FirstMammo.

Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Oncologist Shahid Waheed, M.D., FACP, from Lake Regional Cancer Center encourages all women to learn how to reduce their breast cancer risk.

“Women can’t control every risk factor, but they can take steps to improve their health and lower their cancer risk,” Dr. Waheed said. “They also can develop habits to help ensure early detection, if breast cancer strikes.”

The following steps are a good place for women to start.

· Keep a healthy weight.

· Exercise regularly.

· Don’t drink alcohol, or limit alcoholic drinks.

· If you are taking, or have been considering, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you.

· Breastfeed your children, if possible.

· If you have a family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, talk to your doctor about other ways to lower your risk.

· Get regular mammograms. For women at average risk of breast cancer, the American Cancer Society recommends:

o Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

o Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

o Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.

o All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening – what the test can and cannot do.

“There are many benefits to committing to a healthy lifestyle, from a lower cancer risk to more energy for daily life,” Dr. Waheed said. “This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I encourage women to commit to self-care, for their sake and the sake of all who love them.”

Lake Regional Cancer Center is nationally accredited from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The center offers state-of-the-art therapies that find and treat multiple forms of cancer, including breast cancer. Patients also have access to more than 100 clinical research studies. Learn more at lakeregional.com/CancerCare.