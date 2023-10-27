MO Youth Deer Hunting Season To Start Weekend

Missouri youth will be able to get their first taste of the firearms deer season with the early youth portion on the calendar for this Saturday and Sunday, the 28th and 29th.

Participants need to be at least six-years-old and no older than 15 on opening day.

A second weekend of the youth firearms season is set for November 24th through the 26th while the adult firearms season will open November 11th and run through November 21st.

A look at all of the different deer hunting seasons along with any chronic wasting disease or other restrictions can be found on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.