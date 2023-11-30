fbpx

Filing Period To Run For Open Director Spots On Sunrise Beach Fire Board Starts Next Tuesday

The filing period to run for one of two district directors spots on the Sunrise Beach Fire Board of Directors is set to officially open at 8-AM next Tuesday, December 5th.

The district has published its “notice of filing” on social media saying that candidates for the positions have to be legal citizens of the U.S., a resident and registered voter for at least one year in the fire district and at least 24-years-old.

Voters will choose the board directors in the election which is on the calendar for next April 2nd.

The filing period will end at 4-PM on Tuesday, December 26. There is a $100.00 fee required from all candidates at the time of filing.

Reporter Mike Anthony