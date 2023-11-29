Final HWP Holiday Numbers Show More Accidents In 2023 But Less Arrests & Deaths

The long Thanksgiving holiday counting period for the highway patrol shows a mixed bag of numbers.

According to Captain John Hotz, there were 431 traffic accidents with 138 injuries this year compared to 414 traffic crashes and 115 injuries in 2022.

At the same time, however, this year’s holiday saw only four people die compared to eight last year and another 103 arrested for drunk driving which was down from 113 people last year.

On the water, the patrol also reported all quiet this year with no boating crashes, drownings or boating while intoxicated arrests.

The counting period started at 6:00 this past Wednesday night and closed at 11:59 this past Sunday night.

Captain Hotz also says the fatality stats could change if any late deaths occur.